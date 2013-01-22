On September 10th, 2020 at 1:19pm, the Vernon County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a Feed Truck vs. Amish buggy crash that occurred on State Highway 27, north of Traastad Road, in the town of Franklin. 57-year-old James O. Mickelson from rural Cashton was driving a tandem axle feed truck north on 27. 18-year-old Levi D. Stutzman was traveling north as well, in a buggy. A collision occurred between the truck and the buggy. Stutzman was ejected into the northbound ditch. Stutzman was transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health Systems of Lacrosse with life threatening injuries. Mickelson was not injured in the crash. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Viroqua Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.