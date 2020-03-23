Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced this morning (via Twitter) that he will be ordering all non-essential businesses in the state to shutdown tomorrow. He will sign a safer-at-home order Tuesday. Evers is ordering everyone to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. Evers says this isn’t a lockdown but an attempt to keep people from making unnecessary trips. Evers did not yet say how he will enforce this order. The statewide shutdown has already resulted in skyrocketing joblessness across Wisconsin.