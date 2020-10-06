Gov. Tony Evers has directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an emergency order limiting public gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to spread throughout Wisconsin.

The new emergency order limits public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy. It goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will remain in effect until Nov. 6.

According to a news release, the order applies to indoor public spaces including stores, restaurants and other businesses.