Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Issue Safer at Home Order Until April 24th
| Gov. Tony Evers today directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue a Safer at Home order that prohibits all nonessential travel, with some exceptions as clarified and defined in the order. The order is available here. The order is effective at 8 am on Weds., March 25, 2020 and will remain in effect until 8 am Fri., April 24, 2020, or until a superseding order is issued.
“I know the COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult and has disrupted the lives ofpeopleacross our state. Issuing a Safer at Homeorder isn’t something Ithought we’d have to do and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” said Gov. Evers. “Each and every one of us hasto do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 sowe can flatten the curveto ensureour doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work.Let’sall do our part and work together.”
Individuals do not need special permission to leave their homes, but they must comply with this order as to when it is permissible to leave home. Similarly, if a business is an Essential Business or Operation as defined in this order, it does not need documentation or certification to continue its work that is done in compliance with this order.
Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to:
Businesses allowed to operate under the Safer at Home order include, but are not limited to:
The order contains detailed information regarding the exemptions provided to certain businesses. If a business is unsure about whether or not they are exempted from this order, please contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation here.
The public should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:
This is a rapidly evolving situation and we encourage you and the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.
