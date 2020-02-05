Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of Marcy West of La Farge, Wisconsin to serve on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

“With her years of service to the state of Wisconsin and various conservation and environmental organizations, Marcy West will be an excellent addition to the Natural Resources Board,” said Gov. Evers. “I am confident she will serve the Board well as she has dedicated her career to the preservation of Wisconsin’s one-of-a-kind natural resources.”

For the past 23 years, West has served as the executive director of Kickapoo Valley Reserve. Prior to that, she worked as a coordinator for the Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives and as the executive director of the Wisconsin Land Conservation Association Inc. She received her degree in Natural Resource Management from the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point.

This appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Fred Clark. West will serve the remainder of the unexpired term that ends May 1, 2025.