The Juneau County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID19 during their Monday afternoon report. It also reported the Counties 10th COVID19 related death. Juneau County currently has 150 active cases (a drop from 317 reported Friday) with 3 hospitalizations. Juneau County has had a total of 1,748 cases with 1,203 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correction Facility reported 1 new case. They currently have 7 active cases. Sand Ridge Secure Treatment center reported 0 new cases. They currently have 20 active cases.