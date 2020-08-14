On August 13, 2020 around 2:22pm, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a vehicle rollover where an occupant was ejected from it on Gondola Road near Grumann Drive in the Tomah Township. It was reported that the vehicle started on fire soon after the rollover. The Monroe County 911 Communications Center also dispatched the Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Area Rescue Technicians, Oakdale Fire Department, and UW Health Med Flight.

A citizen assisted with putting the fire out. Officers located the driver and only occupant with life threatening injuries outside of a blue 1999 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound. Gondola Road was temporarily closed by first responders. The driver was transported by an ambulance to be medflighted from a different location.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the name of the driver will be released at a later time.