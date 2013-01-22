A 49 year-old man died in a garage fire on Monday (1/13/20) in the Town of Oakdale. Monroe County Dispatch was contacted at 11:41am and advised of a fire at a residence on Honeysuckle Ave. The caller also reported that her husband may have been in the shed when the fire broke out. Emergency services responded to the scene and found the shed fully engulfed with heavy smoke.

Once the fire was extinguished the man, identified as Richard Siess, was found deceased inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Arson Bureau. There is no information available at this time that this incident involved foul play.

Multiple emergency services responded to the scene, including Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Ambulance, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Wisconsin DNR, DCI, Monroe County Medical Examiner, and Wisconsin State Patrol.