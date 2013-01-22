A Friendship man is facing two misdemeanor charges after authorities found him and another man carrying concealed semi-automatic pistols with 34 rounds of ammunition outside a school Christmas Pageant. Authorities say 22 year old Ryan DeSmith is part of a cult led by former Green Bay Packer defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila . Authorities were already keeping an eye out on the church during the pageant because of Kabeer. They then found DeSmith and another man with the pistols. Kabeer had been upset because his children had been part of the pageant and attending the Assembly of God Church near Green Bay. Kabeer and his two “followers” agreed to leave the area and his ex-wife and kids were escorted out of the church by authorities.