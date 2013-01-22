A Friendship man is facing charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend back in September. In September of 2019 a female victim was driving home to Richland Center. While still in Adams County she noticed a vehicle following her. The vehicle was being driven by her ex-boyfriend 56 year old Phillip Ramirez. She had left Ramirez and moved to Richland Center to get away from him. The victim said she eventually exited her vehicle near the Juneau County fairgrounds to confront Ramirez. Ramirez yelled names at her and tried to rip her keys out of her hands according to the victim. The victim then said she was struck on the side of her face and lost consciousness. She woke up on the side of the road with blood in her mouth and her face throbbing. Juneau County Detective noted her right eye was bruised as well as both sides of her neck, her shoulder and right wrist. Ramirez faces charges of Strangulation and Suffocation, Substantial Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.