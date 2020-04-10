Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 33,225

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 3,068

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 904 (29%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 128

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 5

The Wisconsin Hospital Association Information Center (WHAIC) released a new dashboard illustrating statewide and regional data related to daily COVID-19 hospitalizations and equipment capacity. This includes daily updated information related to COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals and other important, daily update information.

