Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 5356

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1353 (25%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 262

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 11

Tune in Monday for a do not miss interview at 8:30 am as Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich joins the staff from Mile Bluff Medical Center for an update on the COVID-19 status in the area.

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

Remember—there are no medications or vaccines to protect us. Physical separation is the best way to stop this virus from spreading further.

Here’s what we are asking:

Stay at home.

Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.

Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.

Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.

Make essential trips no more than once a week.

And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible. We all need support through this time.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.