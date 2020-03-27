Friday COVID 19 Updates
Key messages — March 27, 2020
- If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
- Text COVID19 to 211-211,
- Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or
- Call 211.
Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
- If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.
- You are safer at home.
- The only tool we have to stem the tide of COVID-19 and protect the capacity of our health care system is physical separation from each other. We have to stop this virus from spreading further.
- Keeping our health care system from becoming overwhelmed so it can care for us during this epidemic is our number one priority.
- You are not alone. We are in this together.
- The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting changes to our lifestyles, can make anyone anxious or even depressed. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed. Call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor or text TalkWithUS to 66747.
- While you may not be able to be in the same room with your support system, you can still call or video chat with them.
Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update:
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 842
Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 13,140
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 13
Confirmed cases in Juneau County – 1
Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:
-Clean Hands Often
-Avoid Close Contacts
-Stay Home if Your Sick
-Cover Coughs & Sneezes
-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick
-Clean & Disinfect
