Key messages — March 27, 2020

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can : Text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or Call 211.

Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

: If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.

You are safer at home . The only tool we have to stem the tide of COVID-19 and protect the capacity of our health care system is physical separation from each other. We have to stop this virus from spreading further. Keeping our health care system from becoming overwhelmed so it can care for us during this epidemic is our number one priority.

. You are not alone. We are in this together. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting changes to our lifestyles, can make anyone anxious or even depressed. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed. Call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor or text TalkWithUS to 66747. While you may not be able to be in the same room with your support system, you can still call or video chat with them.



Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update:

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 842

Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 13,140

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 13

Confirmed cases in Juneau County – 1

Click here to see by County

Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:

-Clean Hands Often

-Avoid Close Contacts

-Stay Home if Your Sick

-Cover Coughs & Sneezes

-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick

-Clean & Disinfect