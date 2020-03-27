Key messages — March 27, 2020

  • If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
    • Text COVID19 to 211-211,
    • Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or
    • Call 211.
      Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
  • If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.
  • You are safer at home.
    • The only tool we have to stem the tide of COVID-19 and protect the capacity of our health care system is physical separation from each other. We have to stop this virus from spreading further.
    • Keeping our health care system from becoming overwhelmed so it can care for us during this epidemic is our number one priority.
  • You are not alone. We are in this together.
    • The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting changes to our lifestyles, can make anyone anxious or even depressed. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed. Call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor or text TalkWithUS to 66747.
    • While you may not be able to be in the same room with your support system, you can still call or video chat with them.

Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update:

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 842

Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 13,140

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 13

Confirmed cases in Juneau County – 1

Click here to see by County

 

 Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:
-Clean Hands Often
-Avoid Close Contacts
-Stay Home if Your Sick
-Cover Coughs & Sneezes
-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick
-Clean & Disinfect