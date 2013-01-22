Another free cooking class will take place at Hillsboro High School 5:30 – 7 p.m on Wednesday, March 11. This free event will be hosted by Hannah Robaczewski, RND, CD, registered dietitian at Gundersen St. Joseph’s. Participants will make personal pizzas using cauliflower crust – a healthier alternative to regular dough – as well as a spring side salad.

The event will take place in the new food sciences classroom in the lower level of Hillsboro High School and is provided free of charge thanks to a grant from the Walmart Foundation. Everything will be provided and participants will prepare food to take home.

To register, email Dan Howard at djhoward@gundersenhealth.org or message Gundersen St. Joseph’s through their facebook page. Class size is limited to 12 people.