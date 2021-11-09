The holidays are quickly approaching and soon the sights and sounds of Christmas will fill the air. It’s the perfect time to spread some cheer by entering Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s “Festival of Wreaths” contest and auction.

This year, the contest will have a “Winter Wonderland” theme. Individuals, community groups, and area businesses are encouraged to break out the hot glue guns, ribbons and bows, glitter, and creativity in order to support local healthcare.

Rules for wreath contest:

Wreaths can be no bigger than 36 inches across and 40 inches long

Must be no heavier than 5 pounds

All electrical elements must be battery operated

A variety of materials can be used, however, to abide by fire safety codes, pine/fur and other natural elements are not permitted. Please use artificial greenery.

Wreaths can be dropped off at the registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center by Tuesday, November 30. The entry fee is $10 per wreath (if participants donate their wreath to the silent auction, this fee if waived).

Starting Monday, December 6, wreaths will be put on display at Mile Bluff Medical Center and Hatch Public Library, and the online silent auction and voting will begin! Community members can vote for their favorite wreath(s) and bid on a wreath to take home through the online auction. To vote, community members give a $1 donation for each vote. Voting ends and the online auction closes on December 15. Prizes will be awarded to the top three vote-getters.