Officials at Fort McCoy say there are nearly 88 hundred Afghan refugees staying there, with support offered by nearly 14 hundred soldiers. Those numbers were effective last Friday. The military installation still has room for more refugees if that becomes necessary. Fort McCoy Director of Public Affairs Cheryl Phillips says up to 13 thousand refugees could be supported. Fort McCoy is one of eight U-S military bases offering temporary housing for refugees who are trying to get away from the Taliban.