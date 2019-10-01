A state lawmaker from the Fort McCoy area says the Afghan refugees located at the base won’t be staying in Wisconsin. Republican Senator Howard Marklein says the eight thousand refugees are receiving health care and being kept in quarantine at the military installation for two weeks. After that, Marklein says the Department of Homeland Security will relocate the refugees to one of 19 cities on a list. None of those cities are in west-central Wisconsin. The number of refugees staying at Fort McCoy could go higher. Officials there say they have room for 13 thousand. However, no more planes will be arriving from the Middle East. Evacuees are being offered the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort McCoy.