Former Wonewoc Funeral Director Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography and Theft

Sentencing was given on Friday, July 31, to former Wonewoc Funeral Director Steve Mitchell, 54, for two separate incidents occurring in July 2017 and April 2018.

For one count of possession of child pornography, Mitchell was given 10 years of prison – five years in prison and five years of extended supervision. He is to register on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, and Mitchell is to have no contact with any minors except as approved by an agent.