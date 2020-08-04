Former Wonewoc Funeral Director Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography and Theft
Sentencing was given on Friday, July 31, to former Wonewoc Funeral Director Steve Mitchell, 54, for two separate incidents occurring in July 2017 and April 2018.
For one count of possession of child pornography, Mitchell was given 10 years of prison – five years in prison and five years of extended supervision. He is to register on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, and Mitchell is to have no contact with any minors except as approved by an agent.
Additionally, Mitchell was given six years of prison with one-year initial confinement and five years of extended supervision to be served consecutively with the child pornography count. He also received six years of probation to serve concurrently with his prison time. Mitchell is to have no contact with any of the victims from the theft violations unless approved by an agent.
A restitution hearing for the thefts is scheduled for August 25, 2020.
In May 2020, Mitchell had pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, a Class D felony, with two other felony counts dismissed but read in. At the same hearing, Mitchell had pleaded guilty on two counts of theft-business setting greater than $10,000 and one count of theft-business setting greater than $5,000-$10,000, with nine other charges dismissed but read in.
Mitchell was the former owner of Thompson Funeral Home in Wonewoc. According to the criminal complaint, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department received tips of images of child pornography on a specific online chatroom. The JCSO obtained a search warrant and discovered graphic child pornography photos on his hard drive with one photo of a child who appeared under the age of five-years-old.
In addition, after Mitchell sold the funeral home and the new owner took over, several people contacted the new owner stating they had prepaid their funeral costs with evidence of their canceled checks. However, there were no records of prepaid funeral plans in the former business’ books.
