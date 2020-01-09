The Alaska State Troopers reports that agents involved with the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force fatally shot a wanted suspect in the Delta Junction area.

The incident occurred around 9:51 a.m., according to the troopers.

In a dispatch, the troopers write that the incident occurred “while attempting to contact a wanted suspect.”

The victim was later identified as Daniel Duane Jensen Jr., of Delta Junction. He was being sought on an outstanding felony warrant for multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor. According to court records, Jensen was first charged in 2012. In 2015, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for a hearing.

The agency did not release who the officer involved was, but say that no officers were injured. The department is waiting 72 hours before releasing the name of the officer. Four law enforcement agencies – Alaska State Troopers, the U.S. Marshals, the Anchorage Police Department and the North Pole Police Department – were involved.

Jensen is originally from the Tomah/Warrens area.