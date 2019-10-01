A former principal at Tomah and Kettle Moraine High School has been sentenced to five years in federal prison on child pornography charges. Forty-year-old David Hay entered a guilty plea in September. When he was at the high school in Wales between 2008 and 2011 Hay exchanged emails with a 15-year-old student. Prosecutors say he received sexually-explicit photos and videos from the teenager and sent some himself. After leaving Kettle Moraine, he served as a principal at Tomah High School. His most recent position was Deputy Chief of Staff to the New York City Chancellor of Schools. Federal Judge William Griesbach handed down the sentence during a Friday court appearance.