

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information related to criminal charges that

have been brought against one of its former deputies for an incident in La Crosse, WI.



In May, the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of allegations of possible misconduct by Aaron

Yang related to domestic disturbance in the City of Sparta.



At the onset of these allegations, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office placed Deputy Yang on

administrative leave. Sparta Police Department investigated the domestic disturbance and

charges related to it were sent to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review. The

District Attorney’s Office found there was insufficient evidence to sustain that a crime was

committed by Yang related to that incident.



While investing that incident, additional allegations of illegal sexual activity came about

related to the incident that occurred in early 2023.



The La Crosse Police Department continued to investigate the allegations of illegal sexual

activity that occurred in early 2023, which was prior to Yang being employed by the Sheriff’s

Office.



On June 27 th , prior to completion of the internal investigation that was being conduct by the

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Yang resigned.