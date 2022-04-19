Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson has decided not to run for that office again. The Republican was elected to four terms as governor in the 1980s. He announced today (Monday) that he will not oppose Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers this fall. Thompson is 80 years old. He most recently served as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System. He also was Health and Human Services Secretary during the President George W. Bush administration. He called the decision not to run “very difficult.”