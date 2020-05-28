Former Wisconsin Governor and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson has joined with WHA in its continuing campaign to remind the public how Wisconsin’s hospitals and clinics remain safe, clean and ready to help people get the important regular care and services they need. He is also encouraging the public to continue taking proper precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“I am proud of how the people of Wisconsin have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Thompson says in the 30-second public service announcement, which was produced by WHA and will run on television stations around the state. “Now we need to keep up the good work! Social distancing is still important; wash your hands – and don’t put off getting necessary medical care,” Gov. Thompson says.

“Governor Thompson’s love for Wisconsin fits perfectly with the message that people should not be delaying necessary care and how important it is to get in touch with your primary care provider to discuss scheduling needed services or those that may have been delayed,” WHA President and CEO Eric Borgerding said. “WHA and its members thank him for helping spread the word.”

Governor Thompson’s part in the public awareness campaign builds upon previous WHA efforts, including partnering with the Wisconsin Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (WACEP) on two radio-oriented PSAs which were also distributed statewide. WHA is also using social media to help continue building awareness.