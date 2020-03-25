As of today, March 25, 2020, Juneau County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The virus was identified by the Juneau County Health Department and Mile Bluff clinicians. The individual is a healthcare worker who is at home under voluntary isolation. Public health officials are conducting a contact investigation to identify anyone who has been in close contact with the person, and will directly follow up with those individuals.

“Our department has been preparing for our first case, “explained Amanda Dederich, Juneau County Health Officer. “Everyone in our community plays an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands often and stay home whenever possible.”

“Mile Bluff’s team continues to be on alert and ready to respond,” commented James O’Keefe, Mile Bluff’s CEO. “We understand the public concern, and want to ensure everyone that the health of our patients, residents, employees and community members is always our top priority.”

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, and information and guidance will be provided to the public every step of the way. For up-to-date information, please go to the Juneau County Emergency Information page at www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html.

To stop the spread of illness:

• Stay home. If you must travel outside of your home, please practice social distancing.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer.

• Cover your cough with your elbow, and sneeze within a tissue.

• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects in your home (cellphones, for example).

If you have symptoms of the virus, contact your healthcare provider. It is important to call ahead before going to the clinic, so that measures can be taken to help control the spread of the virus. If you are experiencing severe respiratory symptoms, call 911.