A Facebook post from Fort McCoy reports the first Afghan refugees started arriving over the weekend. Special immigrant visa applicants, their families, and other individuals at risk are included in the group arriving at the military facility near Tomah. Afghan citizens have been flying into Volk Field Air National Guard base, then being transported to Fort McCoy. The Pentagon had approved a request from the Army to house and support the refugees at the base. About one thousand service members from the U-S Army and U-S Army Reserve will provide support to Operations Allies Refuge.