On Thursday, January 2, Mile Bluff Medical Center welcomed Jaxson Lucas Hahn to the world as the first baby born at the facility in 2020! With the help of Dr. Cassondra Kovach, Jaxson was welcomed by his parents, Emily Veatch and Quincy Hahn of Reedsburg. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches long.

For earning the title of Mile Bluff’s first baby of 2020, Jaxson a VISA gift card from the medical center, a $25 savings account from the Bank of Mauston, a gift certificate for his first prescription from Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy, and 1-year subscription to the Juneau County Star Times.

Congratulations to Jaxson and his family!