A Necedah man is facing 2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.  Authorities reported to a 26th Street residence in Necedah on February 19th.  They were conducting a search after being tipped off by a concerned citizen.  They had reasonable suspicion that 20 year old Ryker Jarosz had firearms at the residence and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm due to being a convicted felon.  Authorities located 3 firearms inside including a revolver and a rifle.  Authorities noticed damage on the residences walls caused by gunshots.  Jarosz was interviewed by authorities on February 21st where he reluctantly admitted to being in possession of the firearms.