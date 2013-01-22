A Necedah man is facing 2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Authorities reported to a 26th Street residence in Necedah on February 19th. They were conducting a search after being tipped off by a concerned citizen. They had reasonable suspicion that 20 year old Ryker Jarosz had firearms at the residence and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm due to being a convicted felon. Authorities located 3 firearms inside including a revolver and a rifle. Authorities noticed damage on the residences walls caused by gunshots. Jarosz was interviewed by authorities on February 21st where he reluctantly admitted to being in possession of the firearms.