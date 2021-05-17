Tired firefighters were called back to the scene of a fire that destroyed a Sauk County cabinet factory Saturday. It reignited Sunday afternoon. Crews had worked all night at Schmucker Cabinetry on State Highway 154. First responders say the Amish business was fully-engulfed as they arrived. No injuries were reported, but the business is being called a total loss. No official cause of the fire has been determined. The owners say they have insurance and expect to rebuild because business has been good. Firefighters finally left the location Sunday morning but had to return that afternoon.