Officials with the Reedsburg Fire Department say leaving the front door to a burning home open fed the flames that destroyed the home. Firefighters were called to the scene at about midnight Monday morning. Crew members say flames were shooting through the roof as they arrived. People in the home were able to get out safely, but when they left the door open, high winds forced more air inside, feeding the fire. Investigators think the problem started on the back deck and they are still trying to determine the exact cause. The home was a total loss.