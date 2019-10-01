On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at approximately 2:00 AM, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a residential fire on Mascot Ave in the Township of Jefferson. The occupants were able to exit the residence and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene with Cashton Area Fire Department, Cashton Area First Responders, and Tristate Ambulance, to find a single family home ablaze with flames rising through the roof. It is believed that the residence will be a complete loss due to the fire and fire suppression. Sparta Area Fire Department, Sparta Area Ambulance, Ontario Fire Department, Norwalk Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Westby Fire Department, and Viroqua Fire Department assisted with the fire suppression. Crews were on scene until 6:00am.