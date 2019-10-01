Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics, Hillsboro, will host a career fair on Wednesday, November 30th, 1 – 6 p.m.

The career fair is a chance to find out about the many clinical and non-clinical jobs currently available at Gundersen St. Joseph’s. Candidates will have the chance to participate in on-site interviews and may receive a job offer on the spot.

Individuals will also be able to see the organization’s culture firsthand, tour the facility and learn about the vast spectrum of employee benefits, including health, dental and vision insurance, 401K with company match, employee discounts, and more.

For more information, contact Megan Wopat, HR Manager at (608) 489-8106 or email mjwopat@gundersenhealth.org