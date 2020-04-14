The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is impacting households, communities, and businesses. One in three households in the US have already had their income cut or stopped altogether, as reported by a national Pew Research Center survey from March 24. The frequently asked questions below highlight some common financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The answer to each question has links to government websites and the types of assistance that might be available. We will be adding additional information as new policies and resources are put into place.

If you would like to talk to a financial counselor about your situation, options include:

Free – The UW-Madison Extension has financial educators who can help you find resources and come up with a personal plan. Find contact information for Extension financial educator by clicking on this link.

Free – The Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education is currently offering free financial counseling and coaching with their certified professionals. Click here to visit the AFCPE website to set up an account and request services.

Free or low-cost – The National Foundation for Credit Counseling is a network of nonprofit consumer credit counseling agencies that provide services online and over the phone. Click here for the NFCC website or call 833-746-7577.

You can also contact your local UW-Madison Extension office for more financial information. Click here to find your county Extension office.