Laid-off workers in Wisconsin may get a little extra from the federal government. Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development says the state has been cleared to offer 300 dollars-a-week in extra benefits. The money is part of a federal package that seeks to replace the 600 dollar-a-week unemployment enhancer that ended at the beginning of August. Around 140-thousand Wisconsinites are eligible. D-W-D Secretary Caleb Frostman say they likely won’t receive the federal payment until October.