Federal Lawsuit Includes Claims Baraboo Schools Do Nothing About Racial Assaults
A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday describes a culture in the Baraboo School District where white students are free to assault students of color with no fear of punishment. There are allegations of sexual and physical assaults. One parent says when school officials were informed in Baraboo, they did nothing. Former student Dasia F. Banks says the N-word was freely used and Confederate flags were openly displayed. She eventually left the district.
