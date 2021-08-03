Authorities in Adams County report a 41-year-old father and his 13-year-old daughter have drowned in Petenwell Lake. Witnesses told deputies several children had been swimming when they began to struggle. The father and daughter jumped in to help them, but they apparently didn’t resurface. Bystanders were able to get some of the children out of the water, but Aurora and Andrew Nett were still missing. Search and rescue crews responded just before 6:00 p-m and kept looking for the two missing people until 11:00. The search resumed Monday morning and the bodies were recovered.