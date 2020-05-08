On May 6th 2020, at 1:20 p.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wildfire in the 1700 block of 3rd Ave, Town of Richfield. The Coloma Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry responded.

During suppression efforts a deceased male was found within the consumed/burnt area of the fire. The deceased has been identified as Robert Hoffman (73) of Coloma, WI. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

The fire is now controlled and being monitored by Forestry Staff.

The incident remains under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division.

Adams, Plainfield, Village of Westfield, Springfield and Newton Fire Departments along with Waushara County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

No further information is being released at this time.