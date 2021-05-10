On May 8, 2021 at approximately 10:08 P.M., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle crash with injuries on Highway 16 near Hazel Avenue. Upon arrival, law enforcement located a 2002 Suzuki GSF 600 in the north ditch. The driver, William M. Neslon (29) of Tomah, had been ejected from the motorcycle after it overturned going into the ditch. Nelson succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Highway 16 was closed for approximately 1 ½ hours while the crash investigation was completed.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Rescue Technicians, and Gundersen Air.