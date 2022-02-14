One man is dead after a two vehicle traffic crash on State Highway 131 in the Township of Wellington.

On 2/14/22 at about 4 p.m., two vehicles, headed in opposite directions, collided on Hwy 131 near Michigan Rd. Gideon Hamann, 26, of Viola was northbound when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane. Hamann struck a southbound log truck owned by Endres Trucking. The truck continued southbound and struck a guardrail at the intersection of Hwy 131 and Michigan Rd, before coming to a stop. Hamann’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound ditch and Hamman was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Highway 131 was closed in both directions for about 1 ½ hours. One lane was then opened and at 8:30 p.m. both vehicles were able to be removed and both lanes were opened.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, Monroe County Highway Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.