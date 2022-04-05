On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at approximately 1:43 a.m., the Juneau County Communication Center received a report of a single vehicle crash on US 12 & 16 near Morrissey Rd in Lemonweir Township.

The initial investigation shows, the driver, the lone occupant, of the vehicle was traveling west bound on US 12 & 16. The driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway striking a tree. This caused serious injuries to the driver of the vehicle. After life saving measures were applied to the driver, a fifty-six year old Mauston Man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

The accident is being investigated by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Ambulance, Northside Mobil and the Juneau County Coroner.