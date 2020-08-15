On August 15, 2020 at 9:28 P.M., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a two vehicle head on crash on Highway 16. Law Enforcement arrived on scene and observed complete blockage of Highway 16. The driver of the 2005 Honda was eastbound on Highway 16. The driver of the 2010 Chevrolet was westbound on Highway 16.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was able to self-extricate and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Highway 16 was closed for approximately 4 hours while the crash investigation was completed.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Medical Examiner. The names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Ambulance Service, Sparta Area Fire Department, Monroe County Highway Department, and Monroe County Medical Examiner.