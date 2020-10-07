At 5:14 P.M. on Monday, October 5, 2020, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a truck at 903 3rd Avenue in the Adams County Town of Colburn.

The investigation revealed that a female victim, who was working at that location, walked in front of a truck which had been in the process of unloading potatoes. The driver did not see the victim and proceeded to drive away and struck her.

The victim was identified as Lavina Pumphrey (80) from Arkdale was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waushara Ambulance, Town of Rome Police Department, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information is being released at this time.