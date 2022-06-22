On June 20, 2022, just after 7:00pm, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of a crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 33 near Nebraska Avenue, in the Township of Portland. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Cashton Police Department, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and Gundersen Air were dispatched to the scene.

During the initial investigation, deputies determined that James Misch, 70, of LaCrosse was traveling west on Highway 33 when he lost control of his motorcycle, a 2015 Harley Davidson. The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled a short distance before Misch was ejected. As a result of injuries suffered during the crash, Misch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.