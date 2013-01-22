At 11:27 a.m. on Monday September 7, 2020, deputies and emergency services responded to a single motorcycle crash on CTH E and 11th Ave, in the Township of Easton.

The investigation revealed a single motorcycle had been travelling westbound on CTH E near 11th Ave. The driver of the motorcycle failed to slow down and negotiate the curve at CTH E and 11th Ave. The motorcycle exited the roadway, before crossing Dyke Drive, and striking a cement pillar and fence. The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle was identified as Robert McMahon, 48, of Adams, Wisconsin. McMahon was pronounced deceased on the scene. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lifestar Ambulance, Adams County Fire District, Lifelink, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information is being released at this time.