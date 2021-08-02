One person was fatally injured in an interstate crash near Oakdale.

At 10:36 PM on Saturday July 31, 2021 a crash occurred on I-90 WB at Mile Marker 51 wb I-90/94in MONROE County near OAKDALE.

A Dodge RAM pickup truck was attempting to pass a vehicle that was travelling slower in the left lane. The Dodge RAM moved to the right lane and failed to notice a semi-truck with trailer travelling in the same lane at a substantially slower speed. The Dodge RAM impacted the rear drivers side of the trailer and started on fire.

As a result of the crash the front seat passenger in the Dodge Ram sustained fatal injuries. The other two occupants of the Dodge RAM were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The semi-trailer was heavily affected by the fire and needed to be removed with special equipment.

At this time names of the injured are not being released pending notification of family.