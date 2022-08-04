On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:43pm, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 71 near Dakota Ave, in the Township of Little Falls. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire District, Cataract First Responders and Gundersen Air were dispatched to the scene.

During their investigation, deputies determined that while walking on State Highway 71, Vaneng Vang, 77, of La Crosse, was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Brian Malchaski, 52, of Blair. As a result of his injuries, Vang was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.