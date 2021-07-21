On Tuesday, July 20th, at 9:39pm., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV accident at the intersection of St Mary’s Way and Trinity Way in the Town of Necedah. From initial investigation, the operator, the lone occupant, lost control of the ATV at the intersection. The operator, a fifty-nine year old Necedah woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County Coroner. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

Necedah Police and Fire Department Personnel responded to the scene. The accident is being investigated by the WI DNR, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau County Coroner’s Office.