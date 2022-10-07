Mile Bluff Chief Executive Officer and President Dara Bartels, and the Mile Bluff team would like to thank the Necedah community for their support. Dara will be set up at Lions Park in Necedah on Wednesday, October 12 at 3:30 pm, where she will talk with citizens and give away beef that was purchased by Mile Bluff at this year’s Juneau County Fair.

Come visit with Dara and get some free beef on Wednesday, October 12 starting at 3:30 pm until the meat is gone! Lions Park is located in Necedah on Hwy 80, one mile north of the intersection of State Hwy’s 80 & 21.