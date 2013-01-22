After two manure leaks in the last three years, people living near Wild Rose Dairy in Vernon County are concerned about expansion plans. The big dairy farm wants to add almost one thousand animals and triple its waste storage facility. It would then hold 30 million gallons of waste. About two thousand fish died when manure was spilled at the farm near La Farge in 2017 and 2019. The state is still investigating. Neighbors say they are worried about environmental and social problems that could be caused by the changes.