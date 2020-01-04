A former Wisconsin school principal arrested at Mitchell Airport is facing federal sex-crime charges. Authorities arrested David Hay in Milwaukee on Sunday. He’s charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Local investigators in the Fox Valley had been helping the feds stay on his trail. At one time, Hay was the principal at Kettle Moraine and Tomah high schools. He most recently worked for New York City’s education department. Officials there say they fired Hay as soon as they found out about his arrest.