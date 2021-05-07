Governor Tony Evers is calling on Wisconsinites to contact their senators and representatives after today’s (Thursday) vote by the G-O-P Joint Finance Committee to slash his proposed budget. The Democratic governor claims an overwhelming majority of residents support expanding BadgerCare, legalizing marijuana, raising the minimum wage and a non-partisan approach to redistricting. Republican co-chair Senator Howard Marklein says they’re building a new budget from base that is the same as the budget Evers signed two years ago. Evers said in a statement, “Republicans have obstructed our ability to beat this virus every step of the way, and now they’re playing politics with our economic recovery.” More than 380 items were removed from the proposed Badger Bounceback budget.